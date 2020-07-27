Menu

Health

No new COVID-19 cases linked to Edmonton’s Misericordia Hospital since July 17

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted July 27, 2020 1:04 pm
A person wearing a mask walks away from the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton Alta, on Wednesday July 8, 2020. The hospital is no longer admitting patients due to a full outbreak of COVID-19. An outbreak at the Misericordia Community Hospital was first declared by Alberta's chief medical health officer two weeks ago, and restrictions were tightened as case numbers increased. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
A person wearing a mask walks away from the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton Alta, on Wednesday July 8, 2020. The hospital is no longer admitting patients due to a full outbreak of COVID-19. An outbreak at the Misericordia Community Hospital was first declared by Alberta's chief medical health officer two weeks ago, and restrictions were tightened as case numbers increased. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. Jason Franson, The Canadian Press

The Misericordia Community Hospital has not recorded a new case of COVID-19 related to its outbreak since July 17, according to numbers released this weekend.

On Sunday, Covenant Health said there have been 58 total cases related to the outbreak, including staff, patients, discharges, deaths and visitors, and represents both active and recovered cases.

Of those cases, nine people have died. A total of 24 staff members were affected, and as of Sunday, there were still 14 patients who remain in the hospital who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Read more: Alberta doctors say inconsistent public health messaging may be to blame for uptick in COVID-19 cases

The last positive patient case was reported on July 13, while the last staff-related case was identified on July 17.

Covenant Health said that regarding staff member numbers, “in some cases, staff members who have tested positive were identified through the contact tracing process and had been already been self-isolating and not at work.”

The emergency department at the Misericordia Community Hospital remains closed and no new patients are being admitted.

Misericordia Hospital medical director speaks about COVID-19 outbreak
Misericordia Hospital medical director speaks about COVID-19 outbreak

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, will give a live update on the COVID-19 situation in Alberta at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
