No new COVID-19 cases linked to Edmonton’s Misericordia Hospital since July 17

The Misericordia Community Hospital has not recorded a new case of COVID-19 related to its outbreak since July 17, according to numbers released this weekend.

On Sunday, Covenant Health said there have been 58 total cases related to the outbreak, including staff, patients, discharges, deaths and visitors, and represents both active and recovered cases.

Of those cases, nine people have died. A total of 24 staff members were affected, and as of Sunday, there were still 14 patients who remain in the hospital who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The last positive patient case was reported on July 13, while the last staff-related case was identified on July 17.

Covenant Health said that regarding staff member numbers, “in some cases, staff members who have tested positive were identified through the contact tracing process and had been already been self-isolating and not at work.”

The emergency department at the Misericordia Community Hospital remains closed and no new patients are being admitted.

1:39 Misericordia Hospital medical director speaks about COVID-19 outbreak Misericordia Hospital medical director speaks about COVID-19 outbreak

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, will give a live update on the COVID-19 situation in Alberta at 3:30 p.m. Monday.