Alberta’s chief medical officer of health to provide COVID-19 update Monday afternoon

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide an update Monday afternoon on the COVID-19 situation in Alberta and the continued public health response.

The chief medical officer of health is set to speak at 3:30 p.m. The media availability will be streamed live in this story post.

Hinshaw will report the number of new cases that have been confirmed over the past three days in Alberta, as the province no longer publishes new data on the weekend.

On Friday, Alberta reported 111 new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours and two additional deaths from the disease.

During her last in-person update on Thursday, Hinshaw pleaded with Albertans to continue to follow the public health guidelines: wash your hands, keep two metres of distance between yourself and those not in your household or cohort and wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible.

She said the recent spike in cases in Alberta is worrying.

“I believe the recent increase in numbers is, in part, reflective of the fact that fatigue has set in,” Hinshaw said Thursday.

“This needs to be a wake-up call,” she said. “I am very concerned by these numbers.”

6:40 ‘This needs to be a wakeup call’: Hinshaw issues warning to Albertans amid rising number of COVID-19 cases ‘This needs to be a wakeup call’: Hinshaw issues warning to Albertans amid rising number of COVID-19 cases

As of Friday, Alberta had recorded a total of 10,086 cases of COVID-19 and 178 deaths. As of Friday, there were 1,341 active cases of the coronavirus in Alberta.