61 active cases, 12 deaths linked to COVID-19 outbreak at south Edmonton care centre

An outbreak of COVID-19 at a south Edmonton care centre has grown over the weekend.

Six additional cases of the novel coronavirus have been identified in residents at the Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre since Friday. Three additional deaths have also been reported by the facility.

As of Monday afternoon, the Good Samaritan Society said there were 61 active cases linked to the outbreak — 47 residents and 14 employees. So far, 12 residents at the home have died of COVID-19, according to the Good Samaritan Society.

Eight employees have recovered from COVID-19, according to the organization.

“On behalf of the entire organization, I want to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of those who have passed away — we are thinking of them during this difficult time,” interim president and CEO Michelle Bonnici said in a statement to Global News Monday afternoon.

Bonnici said the entire centre is grieving, and chaplaincy support is being provided to residents, families and employees as requested.

“I would like to assure the families with residents in our care that our top priority continues to be keeping their loved ones safe and providing them with the best care possible. We are following all public health orders and are working very closely with Alberta Health Services and Alberta Health.”

All asymptomatic residents were tested for the coronavirus again last week and Bonnici said they are awaiting the results. Employees will be tested again this week, and Bonnici said the facility will continue to work with AHS to “swab and test as necessary moving forward.”

Bonnici said outbreak protocols are in place and all precautions are being taken to limit the spread of the coronavirus at the centre. This includes restricting resident movement throughout the home. Employees are also wearing “appropriate personal protective equipment,” Bonnici said.

The following additional public health protocols are in place:

Cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces three times per day

Cleaning and disinfecting low-touch areas daily

Additional housekeeping staff brought in to assist with cleaning

Outdoor visits have been cancelled

Employees and residents screened twice per day, including temperature checks

Additional staff hired, including nurses and health-care aides

Bonnici said AHS has also provided additional support, including nurse practitioners and registered nurses who are now on site.

“They are also looking to bring on some social workers, quality consultants, infection prevention and control practitioners and other staff as required – we are grateful for this support. In addition to Alberta Health Services, we are looking at other options for supplementing our staffing levels,” Bonnici said.

“Our top priority continues to be the safety of our residents and employees, and we are working cooperatively with all of our partners to reduce the risk of transmission. We are not in this alone, and we are appreciative of Alberta Health Services support and guidance at this time.”

The outbreak was declared at the facility on June 13, according to the Good Samaritan Society.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

