Canada July 27 2020 6:25pm 01:42 ‘There’s no one perfect path through COVID’: Hinshaw defends province’s re-opening amid rising cases Dr. Deena Hinshaw explains why Alberta will continue moving forward with Stage 2 re-opening as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the province. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7223519/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7223519/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?