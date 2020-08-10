Edmonton’s Grindstone Theatre launches first festival amid COVID-19

While many festivals are a no-go due to COVID-19 this summer, one Edmonton group has decided to launch the first in-person event.

The Grindstone Theatre group is launching Re-Set Theatre Fest, a 13-day comedy and theatre festival from Aug. 19-31. The decision to plan the event, which is essentially an expanded version of the venue’s regular programming, came after the group saw success over the past few months of being fully open.

“We wanted to make sure that [the theatre] was going to run smoothly before we committed to a festival,” Byron Martin, the theatre’s artistic director, said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Because we’re a little bit more agile as a smaller organization, we’re able to make some decisions quicker, it led to us being able to put this programming on.” Tweet This

Currently, indoor gatherings remain at a limit of 50 people in Alberta — as long as a distance of two metres can be maintained between people at those gatherings. The Grindstone Theatre has been running live shows since July 1, with extensive measures to help prevent COVID-19 transmission.

Masks are required through all performances in the theatres, and the venue is limiting attendance to allow for proper spacing. Along with increased cleaning and sanitizing, the group has also been running a contact tracing program since it started shows again.

“We’re very fortunate, we haven’t had to deal with any COVID(-19) cases since we’ve been open,” Martin said. “The goal with the contact tracing is you can catch it as soon as you catch wind of it.”

There are nine different shows with multiple performances across two venues; one venue is at the Grindstone Theatre & Bistro itself at just south of Whyte Avenue, and a second venue at the Grindstone Theatre School under the Mill Creek Café.

Martin said that the group also wanted to put something on as the Grindstone Theatre normally runs several BYOB Theatre venues through the Edmonton International Fringe Festival. The Theatre would have played host to 36 different Fringe shows this summer.

Story continues below advertisement

“Unlike the Fringe Festival, we’re not doing any kind of street shut down or outdoor types of gatherings where we’re putting a ton of people together,” he said. “This is a small festival — essentially taking some of the programming we already do and doing more of them.”

One of the shows being featured is Black Laughs Matter, produced by local comedian Natasha Lynn Myles. She said that it seems Edmontonians are eager to support local theatre even amid COVID-19.

“Just from doing the shows from the Grindstone over the last couple of months, the turnouts been really great,” Myles said. “I think people are just eager to not be in their house.”

Her show features all BIPOC performers. Myles said she believes it’s a good opportunity for to showcase lesser-known comedians.

“The excitement for me about the show, is there are BIPOC artists in town that maybe aren’t featured enough,” Myles said. “I think this is just another opportunity for people to see people they wouldn’t necessarily see.”

The group put out a call for submissions for the event through some of its regular artists, and came up with a nine show lineup that also includes some Fringe regulars like YEG DND improv and Marv N’ Barry, as well as some acts specifically for the festival like Gabbing with Gobber (a puppet talk show) and Brittney Campbell: I Guess I’m Gay Now?, a coming-out comedy feature.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think it’s a solid lineup already, and I think it’ll be really funny,” Myles said. Tweet This

Grindstone Theatre is set to launch the Re-Set Theatre Festival from Aug. 19-31. Instagram / Grindstone Theatre

You can buy tickets for the Re-Set Theatre Festival online.

Edmonton’s International Fringe Festival is also still collecting donations to help the organization deal with millions in losses due to its cancellation.