‘Aggressive’ Asian tiger mosquito found in Niagara Region

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A mosquito known as an “aggressive” daytime biter has been found in the Niagara area, public health officials say.

Niagara Region Public Health said Tuesday it has detected a single Aedes albopictus mosquito, also known as the Asian tiger mosquito, through its ongoing surveillance program.

The mosquito can transmit West Nile virus, dengue, Chikungunya and Zika, but officials said there has been no change in the risk associated with these viruses in the area.

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The mosquito, which was found in Lincoln, Ont., tested negative for mosquito-borne viruses. It is native to Southeast Asia, and has previously been found in Windsor since 2016.

“Unlike the other mosquitoes in Ontario, Aedes albopictus mosquitoes are aggressive daytime biters so protecting yourself and your family anytime you are outside is important,” said Dr. Hamidah Meghani, associate medical officer of health at Niagara Region Public Health, in a news release.

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“While the risk of complications from a mosquito-borne virus remains low, keeping the community informed when our surveillance program identifies newer mosquito species is an important part of public health.”

Public health officials added residents can help reduce mosquito presence and bites through several methods, including emptying pooled water from buckets around the home and by spraying insect repellent.