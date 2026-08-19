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Canada

Montreal to host final farewell for legendary jazz pianist Oliver Jones

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 19, 2026 11:36 am
1 min read
Jazz pianist Oliver Jones is shown in Toronto on Monday, May 5, 2008. View image in full screen
Jazz pianist Oliver Jones is shown in Toronto on Monday, May 5, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
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Montrealers will get a chance to say goodbye to legendary jazz pianist Oliver Jones on Wednesday.

Montreal’s city hall is hosting a public viewing in the afternoon, while a public funeral service is scheduled for Thursday at Union United Church in his old neighbourhood of Little Burgundy.

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The award-winning pianist died July 22 at age 91 and grew up in the impoverished Montreal neighbourhood before he became a star.

Jones became a member of the Order of Canada and earned many other awards and distinctions in his life.

He was known for his lightning-fast right hand, a phenomenal technique and a hard-swinging style.

Representatives of the provincial and municipal governments as well as members of the jazz scene are expected to attend the funeral on Thursday.

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