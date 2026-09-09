Live Nation hands Toronto engineering report on Rogers Stadium damage

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The City of Toronto says Live Nation has sent it an engineering report on the damage Rogers Stadium suffered during last week’s massive rain and hail storm.

The “100-year storm” that battered Toronto left bleachers strewn across Rogers Stadium, which, in the aftermath, also appeared to have partially collapsed grandstands.

City inspectors slapped Live Nation with a violation notice after, ordering them to close the site down, retain an engineer to inspect the venue and urgently work on repairs.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the City of Toronto said the engineer’s report had been received by officials and was under review.

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“The City will continue working with the owner throughout this process,” they wrote in a statement.

Retaining an engineer, however, is only one of the steps Live Nation has to take if it wants to host AC/DC at Rogers Stadium on Sept. 16.

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Live Nation had until Sept. 8 to share its findings and solutions with the city, a deadline it met.

The order issued last week then said Live Nation must follow all the steps suggested by the engineer and update the city no later than Sept. 11 on what it’s been able to do.

Reconstruction work, the city said, will require a building permit.

Live Nation did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Global News.

Previously, the promoter said it would continue working with Toronto’s technical teams.

“Wednesday’s storm was a severe and significant weather event that City officials have deemed a ‘100-year storm,’” a statement on Sept. 4 read.

“The inspection, assessment and remediation of structures affected by significant weather events, like a red-level storm of this nature, is a standard process, and we remain engaged with the City as that work continues.”