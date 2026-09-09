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1 comment

  1. Gord Hasay
    September 9, 2026 at 2:44 pm

    The wind gusts reached 110 kilometres an hour and hail reached ping-pong ball size.
    In Edmonton a severe storm on July 25, 2026 had wind speeds up to 120 km/h, golf-ball-sized hail, and over 30 millimeters of rain yet the stadium itself did not sustain major structural damage and quickly returned to normal operations. Sue the contractor for a poor quality build for an outside facility!

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Live Nation hands Toronto engineering report on Rogers Stadium damage

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 9, 2026 1:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Toronto’s Rogers Stadium suffers major damage following severe storm'
Toronto’s Rogers Stadium suffers major damage following severe storm
RELATED: Toronto’s Rogers Stadium suffers major damage following severe storm
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The City of Toronto says Live Nation has sent it an engineering report on the damage Rogers Stadium suffered during last week’s massive rain and hail storm.

The “100-year storm” that battered Toronto left bleachers strewn across Rogers Stadium, which, in the aftermath, also appeared to have partially collapsed grandstands.

City inspectors slapped Live Nation with a violation notice after, ordering them to close the site down, retain an engineer to inspect the venue and urgently work on repairs.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the City of Toronto said the engineer’s report had been received by officials and was under review.

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“The City will continue working with the owner throughout this process,” they wrote in a statement.

Retaining an engineer, however, is only one of the steps Live Nation has to take if it wants to host AC/DC at Rogers Stadium on Sept. 16.

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Live Nation had until Sept. 8 to share its findings and solutions with the city, a deadline it met.

The order issued last week then said Live Nation must follow all the steps suggested by the engineer and update the city no later than Sept. 11 on what it’s been able to do.

Reconstruction work, the city said, will require a building permit.

Live Nation did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Global News.

Previously, the promoter said it would continue working with Toronto’s technical teams.

“Wednesday’s storm was a severe and significant weather event that City officials have deemed a ‘100-year storm,’” a statement on Sept. 4 read.

“The inspection, assessment and remediation of structures affected by significant weather events, like a red-level storm of this nature, is a standard process, and we remain engaged with the City as that work continues.”

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