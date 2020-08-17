Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Cases remain at 101 for Peterborough area; more than 23,300 now tested

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 17, 2020 5:40 pm
Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday.
Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday.

The health unit’s update issued, at 4:25 p.m., shows the overall case count remains at 101 for the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

The 101st case was reported on Saturday. There remain two active cases for the health unit.

Read more: Ontario reports 99 new coronavirus cases; most public health units report no new cases

The health unit reports more than 23,300 people have been tested for the virus.

The pandemic has claimed the lives of two Peterborough residents, with both deaths occurring in April.

A weekday drive-thru testing clinic — for asymptomatic individuals — continues at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough. No appointment is necessary.

Testing for those with symptoms continues at the COVID-19 assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre daily. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

 

