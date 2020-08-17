Ontario reports 99 new coronavirus cases; most public health units report no new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 99 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 40,745.

Monday’s increase is similar to the reporting over the weekend; Saturday saw 106 while Sunday had 81.

“Locally, 29 of 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 21 of them reporting no new cases,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

Twenty-six cases are from Toronto, 25 from Peel Region, 19 from Ottawa, eight from Waterloo and seven from York Region.

Over 25,000 additional tests have been processed, Elliott said.

No new deaths were reported on Monday for the second day in a row, keeping the provincial death toll at 2,789.

Story continues below advertisement

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 32 (down by five), with 16 in intensive care (down by two) and 10 on a ventilator (up by one).

The province notes that not all hospitals have reported patient statuses for Aug. 15 — as is often the case on weekends — likely causing the reported number of hospitalizations to be lower than it actually is.

Read more: Coronavirus cases surge in Lebanon after deadly Beirut explosion

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Sunday for Toronto, Ottawa and London and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

19,029 people are male

21,424 people are female

2,527 people are 19 and under

12,614 people are 20 to 39

12,201 people are 40 to 59

7,344 people are 60 to 79

6,053 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,847 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is the same as previous days. There are currently 13 outbreaks in long-term care homes — the same since Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

There are four active cases among long-term care residents and 33 among staff.

Among public health regions, Ottawa, Peel, York, Toronto and Region of Waterloo are reporting more than five new cases. Eight regions are reporting five or fewer cases, while 21 are reporting none. #COVID19 #coronavirus #COVID19Ontario pic.twitter.com/fropqE6eFz — Sean Previl (@SeanPrevil) August 17, 2020

Story continues below advertisement