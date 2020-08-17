Bradford, Ont. man dies after getting run over by tractor in farm accident

A 77-year-old Bradford, Ont., man has died after he was run over by his tractor on Saturday afternoon, South Simcoe police say.
The man, who was in a field in the Holland Marsh area of Bradford, was pronounced dead at the scene.
At this time, police say foul play isn’t suspected.
The man’s next of kin have been notified.
A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Monday to determine the cause of death.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
