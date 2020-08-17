Menu

Bradford, Ont. man dies after getting run over by tractor in farm accident

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 17, 2020 11:15 am
At this time, police say foul play isn't suspected.
At this time, police say foul play isn't suspected. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 77-year-old Bradford, Ont., man has died after he was run over by his tractor on Saturday afternoon, South Simcoe police say.

The man, who was in a field in the Holland Marsh area of Bradford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, police say foul play isn’t suspected.

The man’s next of kin have been notified.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Monday to determine the cause of death.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

