Man dies after e-scooter and car crash outside Dufferin Mall

A man has died after he was knocked from his scooter by a car outside Dufferin Mall, Toronto police say.
Just after 8 a.m., police and paramedics were called to a collision just south of Bloor Street on Dufferin, where a car and e-scooter collided.
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Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene directly opposite Dufferin Mall and the e-scooter rider was taken to hospital.
Paramedics said the man riding the scooter had critical, life-threatening injuries.
Police later confirmed the man had died of his injuries.
Dufferin Street was partially closed after the crash.
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