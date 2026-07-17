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Man dies after e-scooter and car crash outside Dufferin Mall

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 17, 2026 11:21 am
1 min read
The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene. View image in full screen
The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene. Global News
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A man has died after he was knocked from his scooter by a car outside Dufferin Mall, Toronto police say.

Just after 8 a.m., police and paramedics were called to a collision just south of Bloor Street on Dufferin, where a car and e-scooter collided.

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Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene directly opposite Dufferin Mall and the e-scooter rider was taken to hospital.

Paramedics said the man riding the scooter had critical, life-threatening injuries.

Police later confirmed the man had died of his injuries.

Dufferin Street was partially closed after the crash.

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