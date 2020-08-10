Innisfil man charged following multi-jurisdictional investigation into construction equipment thefts

Send this page to someone via email

An Innisfil, Ont., man is facing numerous charges following a multi-jurisdictional investigation into the thefts of $475,000 worth of construction equipment and trailers.

On Wednesday, James Hamilton, 24, was charged with 10 counts of theft over $5,000.

According to officers, the offences happened over the past year in southern Ontario, including in Innisfil and Bradford.

South Simcoe police led the investigation.

Hamilton was released with a future court date.

The investigation is ongoing.

