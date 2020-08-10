Menu

Crime

Innisfil man charged following multi-jurisdictional investigation into construction equipment thefts

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 10, 2020 3:48 pm
Exterior of South the Simcoe Police Service's station in Bradford.
Exterior of South the Simcoe Police Service's station in Bradford. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

An Innisfil, Ont., man is facing numerous charges following a multi-jurisdictional investigation into the thefts of $475,000 worth of construction equipment and trailers.

On Wednesday, James Hamilton, 24, was charged with 10 counts of theft over $5,000.

Read more: Pedestrian transported to Toronto-area trauma centre after Barrie, Ont. hit-and-run

According to officers, the offences happened over the past year in southern Ontario, including in Innisfil and Bradford.

Trending Stories

South Simcoe police led the investigation.

Hamilton was released with a future court date.

The investigation is ongoing.

South Simcoe PoliceinnisfilBradfordSouth Simcoe Police ServiceInnisfil newsBradford newsConstruction equipment theft BradfordConstruction equipment theft Innisfil
