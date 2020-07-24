Menu

Crime

Woman reportedly thrown out of truck, taken into custody for unrelated matter

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 24, 2020 2:29 pm
The woman was reportedly tossed out in the Yonge Street and 3rd Line area before allegedly leaving on foot, officers say.
The woman was reportedly tossed out in the Yonge Street and 3rd Line area before allegedly leaving on foot, officers say. South Simcoe Police / File / Twitter

A woman was allegedly assaulted and thrown out of a pickup truck in Innisfil, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon before she was taken into custody by another police service for an unrelated matter, South Simcoe police say.

The woman was reportedly tossed out in the Yonge Street and 3rd Line area before allegedly leaving on foot, officers say.

Read more: Midland resident charged after OPP property damaged, officers assaulted

Police say they searched the area and went to a nearby home before learning the woman was in a building on the property.

According to police, officers called for the woman to come and she complied.

Officers say the woman declined medical attention from paramedics and refused to talk to police.

Read more: Two more charged in connection to Meaford, Ont., homicide

She was transported to the police station, where she was taken into custody by another police service for a matter unrelated to the truck incident. No details have been provided about the reason for the arrest.

