‘Dangerous’ sex offender to live under house arrest in Surrey, police warn

Surrey residents are being warned about a “dangerous sex offender who poses a high risk to re-offend” living in the city.

Howard Geddes-Skelding was released from B.C. Corrections Friday and has previously served time for offences including sexual assault, sexual interference, robbery and possession of a weapon.

Police believe he is at high risk of attacking women, who he has been known to approach with his genitals exposed before sexually assaulting them, according to Surrey RCMP.

Geddes-Skelding was the subject of a similar warning by Vancouver police in June, when it was announced he would reside in that city while serving three-years’ probation.

It was not immediately clear how Geddes-Skelding wound up back behind bars, then released into Surrey.

Surrey RCMP says he will be living in the city under a number of strict conditions, including being under house arrest seven days a week, unless he has written permission from his bail supervisor.

He’s also banned from possessing any weapons or using alcohol or drugs, and will be under electronic supervision.

Anyone who sees Geddes-Skelding breaking his conditions is urged to call Surrey RCMP or 911 immediately.

