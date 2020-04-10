High-risk sex offender known for targeting elderly women released in Lower Mainland

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A high-risk sex offender is back on the streets of the Lower Mainland after being granted statutory release from prison.

James Burrows, 60, is serving a 10-year, long-term supervision order after completing a five-year sentence for sexually assaulting four elderly women in a nursing home in 2002.

The victims were between the ages of 72 and 95.

Back in 2016, Vancouver police issued a warning about Burrows when he was released into the city.

Release documents from the Parole Board of Canada reveal officials remain concerned Burrows is at high risk for violent and non-violent crime.

Burrows has been returned behind bars five times for violating his long-term supervision order, according to the documents.

Story continues below advertisement

Those convictions include exposing his genitals to parole officers and breaching his release conditions by doing drugs and accessing pornography.

2:01 Police send out warning about sex offender in Vancouver Police send out warning about sex offender in Vancouver

“The board finds that you continually breach conditions put into place to protect the public and to assist in your reintegration,” stated the release documents.

“You have a long history of sexual offending, prowling at night, trespassing at night, break and enter, assault, theft, failure to comply, unlawfully in a dwelling house, sexual assault and mischief.”

Burrows has been released on 14 conditions, including living in a halfway house under curfew.

He is barred from using drugs and alcohol or accessing pornography and must participate in a treatment plan.

Burrows is also barred from having a phone or entering any seniors facilities and must have approval from a parole officer to have any physical contact with women.