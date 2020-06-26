Vancouver police warn public of high-risk sex offender being released into city

Vancouver police are warning the public about a high-risk sex offender who will be living in the city.
Police say Howard Geddes Skelding, 28, “poses a significant risk to women in the community.”
Geddes Skelding is being released after completing a two-year sentence for sexual assault and indecent acts, say police.
Police believe he is a high risk to reoffend either violently or sexually, particularly if he is using drugs.
Geddes Skelding is described as five-foot-eight and 160 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He has a scar above his right eye.
He is to serve three years’ probation in the community under the following conditions:
- He cannot possess weapons as defined by the Criminal Code of Canada, including all types of firearms, ammunition, explosives or knives
- He must attend, participate and complete all counselling, programming and treatment as directed by the probation officer
- He must completely abstain from consuming alcohol and non-prescription medications
Anyone who sees Geddes Skelding violate these conditions is urged to call 911.
