Vancouver police warn public of high-risk sex offender being released into city

Vancouver police are warning the public about a high-risk sex offender who will be living in the city.

Police say Howard Geddes Skelding, 28, “poses a significant risk to women in the community.”

Geddes Skelding is being released after completing a two-year sentence for sexual assault and indecent acts, say police.

Police believe he is a high risk to reoffend either violently or sexually, particularly if he is using drugs.

Geddes Skelding is described as five-foot-eight and 160 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He has a scar above his right eye.

He is to serve three years’ probation in the community under the following conditions:

He cannot possess weapons as defined by the Criminal Code of Canada, including all types of firearms, ammunition, explosives or knives

He must attend, participate and complete all counselling, programming and treatment as directed by the probation officer

He must completely abstain from consuming alcohol and non-prescription medications

Anyone who sees Geddes Skelding violate these conditions is urged to call 911.

