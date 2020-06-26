Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Vancouver police warn public of high-risk sex offender being released into city

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 26, 2020 7:43 pm
Police believe Howard Geddes Skelding is a risk to reoffend, particularly if he has consumed drugs. .
Police believe Howard Geddes Skelding is a risk to reoffend, particularly if he has consumed drugs. . Vancouver police

Vancouver police are warning the public about a high-risk sex offender who will be living in the city.

Police say Howard Geddes Skelding, 28, “poses a significant risk to women in the community.”

Read more: High-risk sex offender known for targeting elderly women released in Lower Mainland

Geddes Skelding is being released after completing a two-year sentence for sexual assault and indecent acts, say police.

Police believe he is a high risk to reoffend either violently or sexually, particularly if he is using drugs.

Geddes Skelding is described as five-foot-eight and 160 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He has a scar above his right eye.

Read more: Vancouver police arrest high-risk sex offender who cut off his electronic bracelet

Story continues below advertisement

He is to serve three years’ probation in the community under the following conditions:

  • He cannot possess weapons as defined by the Criminal Code of Canada, including all types of firearms, ammunition, explosives or knives
  • He must attend, participate and complete all counselling, programming and treatment as directed by the probation officer
  • He must completely abstain from consuming alcohol and non-prescription medications

Anyone who sees Geddes Skelding violate these conditions is urged to call 911.

Current national sex offender registry keeping public safe: Trudeau
Current national sex offender registry keeping public safe: Trudeau
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouvervancouver policeWarninghigh risk sex offenderVancouver sex offendergeddes skeldingHoward geddes skelding
Flyers
More weekly flyers