16-year-old charged with 2nd-degree murder after man found on Brampton pathway

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder after a man was found without vital signs on a Brampton pathway, Peel Regional Police say.

Police said the victim, a 22-year-old man who hasn’t been identified, was found “bloody and unconscious” on a recreational park trail near Queen Mary Drive, west of McLaughlin Road and south of Sandalwood Parkway West, just before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The victim was taken to a local hospital without vital signs and he was pronounced dead there a short time later.

It’s unclear how the victim was injured and how long he was injured at the scene.

In an update released Friday afternoon, police said a suspect was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The accused, who can’t be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is set to appear in a Brampton court for a bail hearing.

Arrest Made in Homicide Investigation – https://t.co/NtvFKXfCG6 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) August 14, 2020