Crime

16-year-old charged with 2nd-degree murder after man found on Brampton pathway

By Nick Westoll Global News
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station.
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder after a man was found without vital signs on a Brampton pathway, Peel Regional Police say.

Police said the victim, a 22-year-old man who hasn’t been identified, was found “bloody and unconscious” on a recreational park trail near Queen Mary Drive, west of McLaughlin Road and south of Sandalwood Parkway West, just before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The victim was taken to a local hospital without vital signs and he was pronounced dead there a short time later.

Read more: Man found ‘bloody and unconscious’ in Brampton park dies in hospital, police say

It’s unclear how the victim was injured and how long he was injured at the scene.

Trending Stories

In an update released Friday afternoon, police said a suspect was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The accused, who can’t be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is set to appear in a Brampton court for a bail hearing.

