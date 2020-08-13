Man found ‘bloody and unconscious’ in Brampton park dies in hospital, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a man has died in hospital after he was found “bloody and unconscious” in a Brampton park Thursday.

Emergency services were called just before 3:30 p.m. for reports of a man unconscious in the Queen Mary Drive and Whispering Hills Gate area, near McLaughlin Road and Sandalwood Parkway West.

Officers arrived on scene and found a man without any vital signs. He was later pronounced dead in hospital.

It is unclear how he became injured.

Police said the homicide and missing persons bureau was called in to take over the investigation.

More to come.

UPDATE:

– The victim has been pronounced deceased at hospital

– The Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau is attending the scene

– Media officers @OfficerSarah1 and @AkhilMooken are heading to the scene — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) August 13, 2020

