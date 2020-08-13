Menu

Crime

Man found ‘bloody and unconscious’ in Brampton park dies in hospital, police say

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted August 13, 2020 5:17 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station.
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a man has died in hospital after he was found “bloody and unconscious” in a Brampton park Thursday.

Emergency services were called just before 3:30 p.m. for reports of a man unconscious in the Queen Mary Drive and Whispering Hills Gate area, near McLaughlin Road and Sandalwood Parkway West.

Officers arrived on scene and found a man without any vital signs. He was later pronounced dead in hospital.

It is unclear how he became injured.

Police said the homicide and missing persons bureau was called in to take over the investigation.

More to come.

