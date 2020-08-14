Man accused in deadly Thorsby gas and dash pleads guilty to manslaughter

Send this page to someone via email

The man accused in a Thorsby, Alta. fatal gas and dash from October 2017 has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and failing to stop at the scene of accident causing death.

Ki Yun Jo, the 54-year-old Thorsby Fas Gas station owner, was struck and killed by a vehicle as he tried to stop the driver from leaving without paying.

Mitchell Robert Sydlowski of Spruce Grove was arrested at the end of May in relation to the incident. He was later charged with second-degree murder, failing to remain at the scene of an accident causing death, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and theft under $5,000.

READ MORE: Spruce Grove man charged in fatal Thorsby gas-and-dash

A summary disposition for Sydlowski, 29, began at a Wetaskiwin court room on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

According to an agreed statement of facts, the accused stole a cube van from Middleton Flooring, a business in Spruce Grove, on Oct. 6, 2017. He drove to Fas Gas, filled the van with $198 of gas and made no attempt to pay.

1:37 RCMP investigate possible gas-and-dash after pedestrian is killed in Thorsby RCMP investigate possible gas-and-dash after pedestrian is killed in Thorsby

Jo went out to confront him, court documents read. He grabbed the passenger side mirror of the van and hung on.

Fas Gas surveillance video of the incident was submitted as evidence.

The accused drove off, swerving left and right, the agreed statement of facts explains. The victim eventually separated from the van and was run over by the rear tires.

The accused drove away. Sydlowski acknowledged he knew the victim was hanging on to the side of the vehicle.

First responders attempted first aid but couldn’t revive Jo.

Story continues below advertisement

Fifty-four-year-old Ki Yun Jo died Friday afternoon after he was struck by a white truck about a block away from the Thorsby Fas Gas. Jo’s family said the truck tried to drive off after failing to pay a nearly $200 bill. CREDIT: GoFundMe/Sung Hyun Jo

The agreed statement of facts said the autopsy found numerous scrapes to the body as well as lethal blunt force trauma, skull and facial fractures, internal trauma to his trunk and a broken neck.

A dozen witnesses provided statements to RCMP.

The van was later found between Calmar and Thorsby.

Sydlowski has not yet been convicted or sentenced.

Story continues below advertisement

Soon after the fatal hit and run, the province passed pay-before-you-pump legislation, which requires drivers to pay before filling up at gas stations and makes violence-prevention plans mandatory at retail fuel and convenience stores.

Ki Yun Jo seen here with his family. Courtesy: Sung Hyun

With files from Sarah Ryan, Global News