Spruce Grove man charged in fatal Thorsby gas-and-dash

Seven months after the owner of a Fas Gas in Thorsby was killed trying to stop someone from stealing fuel, a 27-year-old man from Spruce Grove has been charged in the death.

Mitchell Robert Sydlowski was arrested on May 25 at the Edmonton Remand Centre.

He has been charged with second-degree murder, failing to remain at the scene of an accident causing death, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and theft under $5,000.

On Oct. 6, 2017, the 54-year-old owner of the gas station died after being struck by a vehicle.

Police said the driver of the suspect vehicle did not pay for their gas after fuelling up and as they drove away, the gas station owner tried to either stop the driver or gain their attention. Police said it was at that point the man was struck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family later identified the victim as Ki Yun Jo and pleaded with the driver to come forward to police.

RCMP found the suspect vehicle, a white Ford cube van, more than a week later. However, they did not locate the driver.

RCMP Major Crimes unit took over the investigation and interviewed several witnesses.

“An investigation into a homicide remains active until it’s solved,” Sgt. Bryce Long said May 28. “Our team has worked hard on this investigation, and seeing these charges laid brings a great sense of closure not only to the Major Crimes Unit, but to the community at large and particularly the family of Ki Yun Jo.”

A bail hearing was held on May 26 and the case will be back in court on Tuesday in Wetaskiwin.