Province releasing details on new gas-and-dash legislation

The Alberta government will provide an update Thursday on new legislation that’s taking effect to protect workers in gas and convenience stores.

On Thursday morning, Labour Minister Christina Gray will lay out exactly what’s included in the new rules.

Gray will be joined by Sung Hyun Jo whose father, Ki Yun Jo, was killed while trying to stop a gas-and-dash from his gas station in Thorsby, Alta., last October.

Last week, a 27-year-old Spruce Grove man was charged in Jo’s death.

Mitchell Robert Sydlowski was arrested on May 25 at the Edmonton Remand Centre.

He has been charged with second-degree murder, failing to remain at the scene of an accident causing death, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and theft under $5,000.

Police said the driver of the suspect vehicle did not pay for their gas after fuelling up and as they drove away, Jo tried to either stop the driver or gain their attention. Police said it was at that point Jo was struck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Act to Protect Gas and Convenience Store Workers will require drivers to pay before filling up at gas stations and make violence-prevention plans mandatory at retail fuel and convenience stores.

If pay-at-the-pump technology is not available, retailers can implement other systems like requiring customers to deposit cash or a credit card with the cashier before fuelling up.

