Stolen vehicle involved in gas and dash before serious crash near Cochrane, Alta.

Two people are facing charges after a serious collision involving a stolen vehicle, which followed a gas and dash at the Ghost Dam service station Wednesday afternoon.

RCMP said the two vehicles collided on Highway 1A near the dam just after witnesses reported people in one of the vehicles were seen fleeing from the service station.

Once police arrived, police immediately determined one of the vehicles had been stolen from rural Cochrane. It was also determined that suspect vehicle had stolen gas.

As the suspect vehicle was leaving the station it collided with another vehicle heading westbound on the highway. The 36-year-old driver of the second vehicle was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries, RCMP said.

The occupants of the suspect vehicle were caught a short time later and were not injured.

Tarensa Marie Kootenay, 27, is facing several charges including possession of stolen property over $5,000, theft under $5,000 and failing to remain at the scene of a collision. She is scheduled to appear in court on May 17.

Karine Leora Beaver, 26, has been charged with failing to comply with an undertaking. She is scheduled to appear in court on May 29.

RCMP thanked the witnesses they said played an important role in helping investigators who arrived on scene.

“They were paying attention and able to provide the responding officers with details on the whereabouts of the occupants that fled,” RCMP Const. Kary Moore said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Cochrane RCMP 403-851-8000 or to contact Crime Stoppers.