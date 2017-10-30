Alberta NDP to introduce prepaid fuel bill following fatal gas-and-dashes

Alberta is planning to introduce legislation in the fall sitting which would require drivers to pay before filling up at gas stations, following several recent fatal robberies in the province.

On Monday, Labour Minister Christina Gray is set to announce the new measures to better protect retail fuel and convenience store workers from violent incidents.

Following a photo op in the morning, a news conference is scheduled for Monday afternoon at the legislature. Gray, vice-president of Husky Energy, Lawrence Richler and Edmonton police chief Rod Knecht, who is also on the board of the Alberta Association of Chiefs of Police, will speak.

When speaking about the plan for the fall session on Friday, government house leader Brian Mason didn’t say whether the law would dictate that drivers pay at the pump or involve some other payment method.

Mason said the bill will be the first one introduced when the fall sitting of the house begins this week.

There have been two tragic incidents recently where workers in Alberta were killed trying to stop gas-and-dash incidents.

On Oct. 6, gas station owner Ki Yun Jo died when he was run over by the driver of a stolen cube van as the driver fled without paying for $200 in gas in Thorsby, about 60 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

In August, Joshua Cody Mitchell was sentenced to 11 years in prison for running over and killing Calgary gas-station attendant Maryam Rashidi while Mitchell was trying to take off without paying.

MLAs gather for the start of the fall session Monday at the legislature.

— With files from The Canadian Press