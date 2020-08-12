Drive-in rock ‘n’ roll shows coming to Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon organizers continue to find innovative ways to bring people events amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

SaskTel Centre announced two drive-in concerts in its parking lot known as “Rock the Lot.”

Both shows will feature veteran Canadian rock bands Helix and Prism at 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 29.

On May 20, it was announced the seventh annual Rock the River was no longer taking place this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. The outdoor event was going to be held on Aug 14-16 at Delta Hotels by Marriott Bessborough Gardens.

All previous editions of the classic rock festival sold out.

Story continues below advertisement

“This weekend (Aug. 14-16) was to be our seventh annual sold-out Rock The River festival. The event was postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19 and, we know our classic rock fans are missing live shows as much as we do,” SaskTel Centre executive director Scott Ford said in a press release.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We thought this was a great way to bring everyone together, while keeping apart.”

1:36 Drive-in concerts, movies part of ‘new normal’ for Saskatchewan entertainment Drive-in concerts, movies part of ‘new normal’ for Saskatchewan entertainment

SaskTel Centre said it will continue to follow Saskatchewan Health Authority guidelines to ensure the safety of fans, including physical distancing between vehicles.

Vehicle passes for the performances start at $72.50, plus service charges, and go on sale Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. on Ticket Master.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.