Brett Kissel serenades packed Sasktel Centre parking lot — three times

Country music sensation Brett Kissel performed live in front of a sold-out Sasktel Centre parking lot on Saturday.

Hundreds of people, family and friends, sang and danced from or near their vehicles to maintain social distancing measures during three shows.

Many helped themselves to refreshments on site.

Even the band was set up a little differently than past shows, as each musician was surrounded by plexiglass at the back of the stage, behind Kissel.

All proceeds and non-perishable food items from the event went towards the Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre.

Kissel performed in Edmonton and Regina as part of his recent tour during the COVID-19 pandemic.

