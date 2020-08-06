Coronavirus: Summertime fireworks festival in Saskatoon pushed into winter

A traditional summertime staple in Saskatoon won’t be coming back until winter.

Organizers of the 2020 Nutrien Fireworks Festival announced on Thursday the event is being postponed until Feb. 13-14, 2021. It was originally scheduled to take place on the Labour Day long weekend.

The postponement is an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus and keep local communities safe for the long term, according to a press release.

“We recognize many will be disappointed about the date change. However, based on current information and in consultation with our partners we believe this decision best supports our community’s discipline in controlling our exposure of COVID-19,” festival president Shad Ali said in a statement.

“We did not want to compromise our location on the riverbanks of the South Saskatchewan River.”

The Family Day long weekend version of the festival next year is expected to include cultural and musical performances as well as outdoor and indoor activities.

Organizers said the event brings together nearly 65,000 people per year.

The next Nutrien Fireworks Festival to take place in the city will be the twelfth edition.



