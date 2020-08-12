Man taken to hospital after suffering electrical shock in Toronto industrial accident

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are responding to reports that a man has suffered a shock in an electrical vault on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to Willard Avenue and Bloor Street West at around 12:30 p.m.

Toronto Fire Services said firefighters took the man from the vault and he was transported to hospital by paramedics. Police said the man is without vital signs.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified of the incident.

Power is out in the area, police said.

