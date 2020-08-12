Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Man taken to hospital after suffering electrical shock in Toronto industrial accident

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Police and Toronto Hydro on scene after an industrial accident inside an electrical vault.
Police and Toronto Hydro on scene after an industrial accident inside an electrical vault. Adam Dabrowski / Global News

Toronto police say they are responding to reports that a man has suffered a shock in an electrical vault on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to Willard Avenue and Bloor Street West at around 12:30 p.m.

Read more: Worker dies after industrial equipment blast in west-end Toronto, police say

Toronto Fire Services said firefighters took the man from the vault and he was transported to hospital by paramedics. Police said the man is without vital signs.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified of the incident.

Trending Stories

Power is out in the area, police said.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceTorontoIndustrial AccidentBloor StreetWillard Avenueelectrical vaultman electrocuted
Flyers
More weekly flyers