Worker dies after industrial equipment blast in west-end Toronto, police say
Toronto police say one person was killed in an industrial incident on Thursday.
Police say they received reports of equipment exploding at the west-end site.
Crews were called to the North Queen Street and Shorncliffe Road area just before 11:30 a.m.
They say a worker was hit by metal from the blast and died en route to hospital.
The Ministry of Labour is investigating.
