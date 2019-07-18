Canada
July 18, 2019 3:18 pm

Worker dies after industrial equipment blast in west-end Toronto, police say

By Staff The Canadian Press

A Toronto Police Service cruiser.

Toronto police say one person was killed in an industrial incident on Thursday.

Police say they received reports of equipment exploding at the west-end site.

Crews were called to the North Queen Street and Shorncliffe Road area just before 11:30 a.m.

They say a worker was hit by metal from the blast and died en route to hospital.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating.

Industrial Accident
North Queen Street and Shorncliffe Road
Ontario Ministry of Labour
Toronto Industrial Accident
Toronto Police

Comments

