Worker dies after industrial equipment blast in west-end Toronto, police say

Toronto police say one person was killed in an industrial incident on Thursday.

Police say they received reports of equipment exploding at the west-end site.

Crews were called to the North Queen Street and Shorncliffe Road area just before 11:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Man dead after industrial accident in Mississauga’s east end

They say a worker was hit by metal from the blast and died en route to hospital.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating.

INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENT:

North Queen St + Shorncliffe Rd

**11:29 am**

-Equipment burst

-Piece of metal struck worker

-Injuries very serious

-Officers assist with emergency run

-Victim succumbed to injuries

-Pronounced deceased

-Ministry of Labour investigating#GO1346472

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) July 18, 2019