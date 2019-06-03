Man dead after industrial accident in Mississauga’s east end

Peel Regional Police say a man is dead after an industrial accident in Mississauga.

Police said emergency crews were called to Sherwood Plumbing Supplies Inc. on Sismet Road, near Dixie Road and Matheson Boulevard East, just after 5:30 p.m.

Crews were called with reports the man was injured. However, the victim was subsequently pronounced dead.

The Ontario Ministry of Labour was called in to investigate.

The circumstances leading up to the man’s death weren’t clear as of Monday evening.

One person is deceased in this incident. Ministry of labour has been notified. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) June 3, 2019