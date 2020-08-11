Menu

Weather

Severe thunderstorm warnings in place for parts of central Alberta

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted August 11, 2020 6:01 pm
A number of areas in central Alberta were put under a severe thunderstorm warning on Tuesday afternoon.
Jesse Beyer/ Global News

A number of areas in central Alberta were put under a severe thunderstorm warning on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., Environment Canada said its meteorologists were “tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, nickel- to ping-pong-ball-sized hail and heavy rain.”

“This storm is located near Brazeau Dam and is moving northeastward at 50 km/h,” the weather agency said on its website.

Environment Canada warned people in areas under a warning to remember heavy rain can result in flash floods and that large hail can cause serious damage and injury.

READ MORE: At least 2 tornadoes touched down in Alberta in early August: Environment Canada 

“Some storms that may come close to Edmonton may be severe, but mostly will be non-severe,” Global Edmonton meteorologist Jesse Beyer said. “The risk of thundershowers will change into more scattered rainfall and continue overnight and through the first portion of Wednesday.

“We’re likely to remain in the low 20s with partly cloudy skies the rest of the work week, with warmer temperatures expected early next week.”

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather warning, watch or advisory, click here.

Watch below: Some videos about storms in Alberta this summer.

Severe thunderstorm causes extensive damage in Millet
