At least 2 tornadoes touched down in Alberta on Monday: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has confirmed that at least two tornadoes touched down in Alberta on Monday as it investigates reports that a third twister may have touched down as well.

On Wednesday, the weather agency posted a summary of the stormy evening on its website.

The first of the confirmed tornadoes was spotted by someone near Highway 573 east of Dorothy, Alta., at 5:17 p.m.

“A brief tornado was observed 15 kilometres northeast of Dorothy,” the summary said. “Environment and Climate Change Canada has received no reports of damage. This tornado has been given a preliminary rating of EF0.

At about 6:20 p.m., someone near Youngstown, Alta., spotted another tornado, Environment Canada said.

“[We] received multiple reports and photos of the tornado, however, there were no reports of damage,” the summary said. “This tornado has been given a preliminary rating of EF0.”

A potential tornado that is still being investigated and has not been confirmed was spotted near Dorothy at about 5 p.m.

Environment Canada said it would like anyone with photos or video of the tornadoes or their aftermath to email them at abstorm@canada.ca.

The weather agency said the stormy weather also resulted in significant hail and wind gusts in parts of the province.

In Drumheller, Alta., tennis-ball-sized hail was reported. In the village of Forestburg, Alta., wind gusts of 118 km/h were reported.

Environment Canada noted that its weather summary “may contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not constitute a complete or final report.”