Parts of central Alberta under severe thunderstorm warning brace for up to golf ball-sized hail

A number of areas in central Alberta were under a severe thunderstorm warning as of late Monday afternoon as Environment Canada said it is “tracking a line of dangerous thunderstorms.”

In different parts of the region, people were being advised of the potential for heavy rain, up to golf ball-sized hail and strong winds.

“Thundershowers have been moving across Alberta from the west all afternoon,” Global Edmonton meteorologist Jesse Beyer said. “We’ll be looking at off-and-on thundershowers this evening and overnight with the risk of hail, damaging wind, heavy rain and lightning.

“Conditions will clear before Tuesday morning and we’ll be back into the sunshine and temperatures in the mid-20s for a few days.”

In southern Alberta, Environment Canada issued a tornado warning at 5:15 p.m., saying “a rotating severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado is located near Dorothy, moving east at 30 km/h.” According to the weather agency, the community of Sunnynook was in its path.

Possible Tornado Alert Aug03 518PM Take necessary precautions. Special Area #2 https://t.co/L8ht6OCtPQ #ABemerg #ABtornado — AB Emergencyalert (@AB_EmergAlert) August 3, 2020

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather warning, watch or advisory, click here.

