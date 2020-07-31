Alberta under heat warning for August long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

It’s going to be a scorcher across almost all of Alberta this August long weekend.

Environment Canada issued heat warnings Friday afternoon for almost the entire province, with the exception of Banff National Park and mountain areas to the south.

“A strong ridge of high pressure will bring above average heat for the long weekend,” Global Edmonton meteorologist Jesse Beyer said.

“It’ll be hot!” Tweet This

After a brief bit of relief on Thursday and Friday following several days of record-breaking temperatures, Environment Canada said hot daytime and overnight temperatures are expected to return Saturday and will persist through the weekend.

“Edmonton will be back into the 30 C [range] for most of the long weekend,” Beyer said.

Story continues below advertisement

Southern Alberta will see temperatures a few degrees higher than central and northern Alberta, but overall for the next three days, daytime temperatures are set to reach the high 20s to low 30s combined with overnight lows near 14 to 16 C. Temperatures are expected to return to seasonal numbers early next week.

1:41 New challenges in the heat as Edmonton nears 30 degrees Tuesday New challenges in the heat as Edmonton nears 30 degrees Tuesday

People are advised to take the following precautions to protect themselves, their families and their neighbours:

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day

Take frequent breaks from the heat, spending time in cooled indoor spaces where possible

Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated

Check for your children or pets before you exit your vehicle. Do not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle, for any length of time

Monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting and unconsciousness.

“Make sure to plan outdoor activities accordingly,” Beyer said.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada said special attention may be needed when it comes to people who are more susceptible to heat such as infants, children, seniors, and those with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions, outdoor workers and those who are socially isolated.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperatures are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.