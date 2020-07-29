4 heat records set across Alberta Tuesday amid summer hot spell

Send this page to someone via email

As temperatures soar across much of Alberta amid a summer heat warning, four regions of the province set new records on Tuesday, according to Environment Canada.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the weather agency shared a graphic showing the Bow Valley Provincial Park, Nordegg, Fort McMurray and Sundre areas saw record-high temps.

🌡️ It's gettin' hot in herre! 🌡️ 4 new record high temperatures were set yesterday in AB, details below. Hot temps again today, and heat returns for the weekend. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/mZA315OUmf — ECCC Weather Alberta (@ECCCWeatherAB) July 29, 2020

In the Bow Valley Provincial Park, the temperature topped out at 33.4 C, breaking a 2007 record of 32.7 C.

In the Fort McMurray area, temperatures also reached 33.4 C, beating out the old record high of 32.8 C set in 1939.

The high for the Nordegg area was 31 C on Tuesday, beating the 1974 record of 29.4 C.

In Sundre, the high reached 29.7 C, narrowly beating out the 2007 record temperature of 29.3 C.

New temperature records set in Alberta Tuesday. Fort McMurray, Nordegg and Bow Valley topping out over 30°C! Sundre aslo with a record setting day at 29.7°C beating the record from 2007 set at 29.3°C. pic.twitter.com/l3w2VI8Tjz — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) July 29, 2020

Environment Canada said the summary “may contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not constitute a complete or final report.”

Heat warnings have been in effect across much of the province this week as temperatures of 29 C or higher are expected during the days, and lows of about 14 C at night.

Environment Canada issues heat warnings when “very high temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.”

The weather agency offered the following safety tips for Albertans dealing with the heat:

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day

Take frequent breaks from the heat, spending time in cooled indoor spaces where possible

Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated

Check for your children or pets before you exit your vehicle — do not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle, for any length of time

There is expected to be a slight break in the heat on Thursday, before the hot temperatures return for the long weekend, according to Environment Canada.

