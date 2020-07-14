Alberta has had 10 tornadoes in 2020 as twister near Nanton upgraded

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada said Tuesday that further investigation of a tornado that touched down near Nanton, Alta., on Sunday has unearthed evidence the twister was more powerful than first thought.

“Following an investigation of damage sustained to a farm southwest of Nanton by the Northern Tornadoes Project and storm-spotters in the region, the rating of the tornado has been upgraded,” the weather agency said in a new weather summary posted to its website Tuesday afternoon.

The Nanton-area tornado has now been preliminarily rated as an EF-1 tornado that reached an estimated wind speed of 150 kilometres per hour.

READ MORE: Environment Canada confirms tornado near town of Nanton, Alta., on Sunday

Environment Canada said the tornado was spotted near Nanton between 1:10 p.m. to 1:20 p.m. Nanton is located about 65 kilometres south of Calgary.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, the weather agency also said that a tornado reported to them south of Red Deer on July 7 has now been classified as “probable,” meaning it will be counted as part of the total number of tornadoes in Alberta in 2020.

So far, Environment Canada said that number stands at 10.

The day of the probable Red Deer tornado saw severe weather hit multiple parts of the province, particularly in central Alberta. Environment Canada had earlier already confirmed four tornadoes hit the province that day.

READ MORE: Environment Canada confirms 4 tornadoes formed in Alberta on Tuesday

Tuesday marked the 20th anniversary of a tornado that killed 12 people and injured over 100 people at Pine Lake, Alta.

READ MORE: Pine Lake tornado survivors relive twister’s terror 20 years later: ‘I was just trying to search for family’

Watch below: Some Global News videos about the Pine Lake tornado.

Story continues below advertisement