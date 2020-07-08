Tornado confirmed near Brooks, Alberta during evening of severe storms

Send this page to someone via email

Several funnel clouds were seen in the sky on Tuesday as powerful thunderstorms made their way across parts of central Alberta, and at least one was confirmed to be a tornado.

According to Environment Canada, “a brief tornado was observed a few kilometres north of Brooks” just after 8 p.m., in the midst of several advisories and warnings.

“Several other funnel cloud reports were received over a wide area of central Alberta during the evening hours of July 7,” the weather agency said.

“An investigation is ongoing to determine if any other tornadoes can be confirmed.” Tweet This

No damage was reported, Environment Canada said, but the weather agency is asking for people to send them any photos or video of the funnel clouds or any damage they caused.

Story continues below advertisement

The tornado was part of a storm that was just the latest in several weeks of wild, severe weather across much of Alberta, with another tornado having touched down near Barnwell last month, according to EC.

Numerous thunderstorms have brought large hail, high winds and heavy rain across much of the province this spring and summer, including devastating hail on June 13 that caused extensive damage parts of Calgary.

Reports, photos and information on severe weather events can be sent to Environment Canada by calling 1-800-239-0484, emailing ec.storm.ec@canada.ca, or tweeting with the hashtag #abstorm.