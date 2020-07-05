Tornado warnings ended for areas east of Calgary

Tornado warnings have ended for the city and the area east of Calgary.
Environment Canada issued the warnings at 9:54 p.m. MT Sunday night for the city of Calgary as well as Rocky View Co. near Chestermere Dalroy and Dalemead.
The warnings were downgraded to a severe thunderstorm warning by 10:20 p.m.
“Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a cluster of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to toonie size hail and heavy rain,” the website said.
”
This cluster of storms is located from near Balzac to Norfolk, and is heading southeast at 15 km/h,” according to the weather agency.
Environment Canada terms this a “dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.”
“Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately,” the website said.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as new information becomes available.
