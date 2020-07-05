Tornado warnings ended for areas east of Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Tornado warnings have ended for the city and the area east of Calgary.

Environment Canada issued the warnings at 9:54 p.m. MT Sunday night for the city of Calgary as well as Rocky View Co. near Chestermere Dalroy and Dalemead.

The warnings were downgraded to a severe thunderstorm warning by 10:20 p.m.

“Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a cluster of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to toonie size hail and heavy rain,” the website said.

This cluster of storms is located from near Balzac to Norfolk, and is heading southeast at 15 km/h,” according to the weather agency.

Environment Canada terms this a “dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.”

“Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately,” the website said.

A severe thunderstorm over northeast #Calgary has the potential to produce a tornado. Residents in Chestermere and surrounding area should take cover. #YYC #Alberta #ABstorm pic.twitter.com/FeAFNcYjJ8 — Tiffany Lizée (@TiffanyGlobal) July 6, 2020

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as new information becomes available.