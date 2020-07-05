Menu

News

Tornado warnings ended for areas east of Calgary

By Maryam Shah Global News
The view from the neighbourhood of Hawkwood, after a tornado warning was issued for the area on July 5, 2020.
The view from the neighbourhood of Hawkwood, after a tornado warning was issued for the area on July 5, 2020. Twitter / @LDLKnight

Tornado warnings have ended for the city and the area east of Calgary.

Environment Canada issued the warnings at 9:54 p.m. MT Sunday night for the city of Calgary as well as Rocky View Co. near Chestermere Dalroy and Dalemead.

The warnings were downgraded to a severe thunderstorm warning by 10:20 p.m.

“Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a cluster of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to toonie size hail and heavy rain,” the website said.

Read more: 3 tornadoes touch down in southern Saskatchewan

This cluster of storms is located from near Balzac to Norfolk, and is heading southeast at 15 km/h,” according to the weather agency.

Environment Canada terms this a “dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.”

“Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately,” the website said.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as new information becomes available.

