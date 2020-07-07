Severe thunderstorms expected across central, eastern Alberta on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings were issued across central and eastern Alberta on Tuesday, and Environment Canada said the storms may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

As of early afternoon, thunderstorm watches were in effect from the edge of Edmonton south to the U.S. border, and from the middle of the province to the Saskatchewan border.

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued just before 2 p.m. for Cypress County in the southeastern corner of the province, where meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to toonie size hail and heavy rain.

The weather agency said the storm developed 30 kilometres southeast of Onefour and was moving towards the northeast at 45 km/h.

The Environment Canada thunderstorm outlook for Tuesday afternoon and evening said there’s a risk of tornadoes, two to six centimetre (golf to tennis ball size) hail, wind gusts up to 120 km/h, and heavy rainfall of up to 75-100 mm in central and southeastern Alberta.

The weather agency’s outlook said a trough line — an area of low pressure in which storms can form — will organize and trigger severe thunderstorms.

Conditions in the southeast part of the province will be “favourable for supercell development with a risk of tornadic development.”

Central Alberta is expected to see pulse storms — single-cell thunderstorms of substantial intensity that produce severe weather for short periods of time.

“Following the storms of Tuesday afternoon, the low moving up from Montana is likely to bring significant rainfall through Tuesday night into Wednesday,” Global Edmonton weather specialist Phil Darlington said.

“Amounts of 20 mm or more are possible in the Edmonton area.” Tweet This

Environment Canada said severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

