Premier Jason Kenney to announce disaster support for Calgary and area

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Calgary residents with hail-damaged homes send letter to province requesting disaster help
WATCH ABOVE: Northeast Calgary residents have sent a letter to Alberta's premier asking for provincial assistance in dealing the damages from the June 13 hail storm. Carolyn Kury de Castillo reports.

It appears disaster support is on the way for Calgary-area residents affected by a severe storm that caused extensive property damage earlier this month.

Premier Jason Kenney is scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to provide an update on Alberta’s response to the June 13 storm that affected Calgary and area.

Read more: Severe flooding, damage in Calgary after thunderstorm Saturday

Kenney will be joined by Municipal Affairs Minister Kaycee Madu, area MLAs and the managing director of the Alberta Emergency Management Agency for the 1 p.m. news conference. Global News will stream the announcement live in this story post.

During the storm that hit the region on June 13, hail caused extensive damage to homes, cars and gardens. Heavy rain also led to flooding on many city streets, including major thoroughfares and highways.

At its peak, the flooding closed three lanes of northbound Deerfoot Trail near the McKnight Boulevard exit.

Storm in Calgary leaves neighbourhoods flooded

Earlier this week, residents of northeast Calgary sent a letter to Alberta’s premier asking for provincial assistance in repairing the damages caused by the storm.

Read more: Calgary residents pen letter to Alberta premier asking for provincial aid in repairing storm damage

In an interview with Global News Morning Calgary Thursday, Mayor Naheed Nenshi said he was awaiting word from the province on whether the storm would be declared a natural disaster.

“I just got some news from the Insurance Bureau of Canada that they’ve had about 40,000 claims – about half for homes and half for vehicles. So that’s enormous,” Nenshi said.

No one was seriously injured in the storm.

