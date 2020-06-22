Menu

Calgary’s June rainfall totals surpass monthly average after Sunday thunderstorms

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted June 22, 2020 9:35 am
Calgarians come together to clean up city’s northeast following last week’s intense storm
WATCH: Coverage of Calgary thunderstorms in June 2020.

With just over a week left to the month of June, Calgary has already seen more than its monthly average amount of rainfall.

Another swath of thunderstorms stalled over the city Sunday evening, bringing heavy rain, high winds and nickel- to quarter-sized hail through the late afternoon and evening.

READ MORE: Calgary, parts of south-central Alberta put under thunderstorm warning Sunday

A total of 27 millimetres of rain fell Sunday, according to Environment Canada, putting the monthly total at 111 millimetres.

On average, Calgary sees about 94 millimetres of rain in the month of June.

More rain is expected through the rest of the week, with Environment Canada forecasting rainfall on Wednesday as well as through the weekend.

For the second time this month, severe weather brought flooding and destruction to the city’s streets and neighbourhoods.

READ MORE: Calgary begins cleanup after ‘devastating’ storm causes major damage, flooding

In the June 13 thunderstorm, hail caused extensive damage to homes, cars and gardens as well as flooding on many city streets, including major thoroughfares and highways.

Cars were seen stalled in water along Deerfoot Trail again on Sunday evening, as water pooled on the highway, backing up traffic.

Traffic is seen backed up on Deerfoot Trail after thunderstorms caused flooding for the second time in just over a week.
Traffic is seen backed up on Deerfoot Trail after thunderstorms caused flooding for the second time in just over a week. Cami Kepke/Global News

At its peak, the flooding had closed three lanes of northbound Deerfoot Trail near the McKnight Boulevard exit, forcing all traffic to bottleneck into one lane.

