Calgary under severe thunderstorm warning: Environment Canada

Calgary was placed under a severe thunderstorm warning Saturday night after a line of thunderstorms moved in from southern Alberta.

The city was upgraded from a severe thunderstorm watch to a warning around 6:37 p.m. by Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The severe thunderstorm warning ended just before 8 p.m.

Much of the province was placed under a severe thunderstorm watch earlier in the day in anticipation of storms moving into the southwest corner of Alberta and tracking northeast to north of the Edmonton region.

Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings issued for southern Alberta June 13, 2020. Global News

The greatest risks associated with these storms include large hail, heavy rain and strong winds, according to the national weather agency.

