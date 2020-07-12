Menu

Parts of central Alberta under severe thunderstorm warning; funnel cloud spotted near Nanton

By Allison Bench Global News
A funnel cloud was spotted south of Cayley, Alta., on Sunday, July 12, 2020.
A funnel cloud was spotted south of Cayley, Alta., on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Courtesy: Cathy Nordli

Central Alberta was put under a severe thunderstorm warning Sunday, and a tornado warning was also put in place for a short period in the Nanton area.

Regions between Red Deer and Calgary were under the warning, including Airdrie, Sundre, Drumheller, Red Deer and Ponoka.

Shortly after 1 p.m., Environment Canada put a tornado warning up for the region of Okotoks – High River – Claresholm, specifically near Cayley, Nanton and Parkland.

Read more: Southern Alberta storm caused almost $1.2B in damage, 4th most costly Canadian natural disaster

Photos sent to Global News and posted on social media showed a funnel cloud in the Nanton and Cayley areas.

The tornado warning was lifted at 1:25 p.m.

In and around Innisfail, one of the regions under a thunderstorm warning, there were reports of heavy hail Sunday afternoon.

A shot of hail piling up on the ground in Innisfail, Alta., on July 12, 2020.
A shot of hail piling up on the ground in Innisfail, Alta., on July 12, 2020. Courtesy / Jason Ezeard

A larger portion of the province was also under a thunderstorm watch Sunday.

Alberta weatherAlberta StormAlberta weather warningAlberta Funnel Cloud.Alberta thunderstorm warningnanton weathernanton funnel cloud
