Parts of central Alberta under severe thunderstorm warning; funnel cloud spotted near Nanton

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Central Alberta was put under a severe thunderstorm warning Sunday, and a tornado warning was also put in place for a short period in the Nanton area.

Regions between Red Deer and Calgary were under the warning, including Airdrie, Sundre, Drumheller, Red Deer and Ponoka.

Shortly after 1 p.m., Environment Canada put a tornado warning up for the region of Okotoks – High River – Claresholm, specifically near Cayley, Nanton and Parkland.

Photos sent to Global News and posted on social media showed a funnel cloud in the Nanton and Cayley areas.

Tornado was on the ground. NW of Nanton 1:13pm #abstorm pic.twitter.com/5HhWPI64TL — kyleheth (@kyleheth) July 12, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The tornado warning was lifted at 1:25 p.m.

In and around Innisfail, one of the regions under a thunderstorm warning, there were reports of heavy hail Sunday afternoon.

A shot of hail piling up on the ground in Innisfail, Alta., on July 12, 2020. Courtesy / Jason Ezeard

A larger portion of the province was also under a thunderstorm watch Sunday.