Parts of central Alberta under severe thunderstorm warning; funnel cloud spotted near Nanton

Central Alberta was put under a severe thunderstorm warning Sunday, and a tornado warning was also put in place for a short period in the Nanton area.
Regions between Red Deer and Calgary were under the warning, including Airdrie, Sundre, Drumheller, Red Deer and Ponoka.
Shortly after 1 p.m., Environment Canada put a tornado warning up for the region of Okotoks – High River – Claresholm, specifically near Cayley, Nanton and Parkland.
Read more: Southern Alberta storm caused almost $1.2B in damage, 4th most costly Canadian natural disaster
Photos sent to Global News and posted on social media showed a funnel cloud in the Nanton and Cayley areas.
The tornado warning was lifted at 1:25 p.m.
In and around Innisfail, one of the regions under a thunderstorm warning, there were reports of heavy hail Sunday afternoon.
A larger portion of the province was also under a thunderstorm watch Sunday.
