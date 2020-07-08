Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Southern Alberta storm caused almost $1.2B in damage, 4th most costly Canadian natural disaster

By Staff The Canadian Press
Kenney won’t have taxpayers bail out insurance companies after Calgary storm damage
WATCH ABOVE: (June 25) Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he will not have taxpayers bail out insurance companies and ensure they pay Calgarians affected by a violent hail storm.

The powerful hail storm that pounded homes, vehicles and crops across parts of southern Alberta last month caused almost $1.2 billion in insured damage.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada says the hail, rain and wind that hit Calgary, Airdrie and Rocky View County on June 13 were part of the costliest hailstorm and the fourth most expensive insured natural disaster in Canadian history.

Hail as big as tennis balls shredded vinyl siding, pounded roofs, smashed windows and flattened crops.

Celyeste Power, a vice-president with the bureau, says insurers are still processing claims.

The bureau says damage caused by hail and wind is typically covered by home, commercial and comprehensive auto insurance policies.

Read more: U.S. insurance adjusters in Calgary to respond to damaging hail storm

Story continues below advertisement

It notes that the Alberta government is offering some support for people who experienced overland flooding in flood-prone areas.

Trending Stories
Devastating Calgary storm expected to result in costly insurance claims
Devastating Calgary storm expected to result in costly insurance claims

“Albertans know too well the stress, turmoil and financial hardships that severe weather events can cause,'” she said Wednesday in a release.

“Of the 10 most costly disasters in Canada, six of these have hit Alberta. Fortunately, Albertans are resilient and continue to come together in difficult times like these.”

Tweet This

Read more: Alberta government to offer disaster support following ‘tragic’ thunderstorm in Calgary and area

The most expensive insured natural catastrophe on record is the 2016 Fort McMurray wildfire, which cost almost $4 billion.

The next highest loss was the 2013 flooding in southern Alberta at $3.5 billion.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Calgary weatherAlberta StormInsurance Bureau Of CanadaCalgary stormCalgary hailCalgary ThunderstormCalgary hail damageCalgary Hail StormCalgary insurancecalgary damagecalgary june storm
Flyers
More weekly flyers