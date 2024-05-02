Calgary photographer features boudoir portraits in ‘Fabulous Over 40’ exhibit

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary photographer Laurie Brown is using her skills to celebrate the strength of women and challenge some stereotypes.

Brown has put together a new exhibit called Fabulous Over Forty and the collection features boudoir portraits of women aged 40 to 77.

“This is a group of women who are still stunningly gorgeous, but they’re forgotten,” Brown said. “We become invisible after a certain age, it’s always younger, younger, younger and I want to challenge that idea.”

Jennifer Dawn, 50, is one of the women featured in the exhibit.

“My daughter’s been a real support – I kept on saying, ‘I’m not going to do it, I’m not going to do it’, but she kept on saying ‘Mom, you’re doing it, you’re doing it’,” Dawn said.

"There is an empowerment in it."

A photo of Susan Gosselin, 74, is also featured in the display.

“At my age, people think I’m crazy to do this,” Gosselin said. “I’m still very active, I kickbox three to four times a week and try to keep in shape.”

The exhibit features some women facing serious health challenges.

“One woman suffered breast cancer, has had a double mastectomy, with no reconstruction.” Brown said.

Dawn also dealt with health problems while taking part in the project.

“I live with chronic pain – it can become your identity when it’s 24/7 and so I tried this as a way of seeing my body in the different way and loving it,” Dawn said. “

And on days when I'm not feeling great I just look at my picture – there's courage and vulnerability and embracing who you are at every age."

The Fabulous Over Forty exhibit continues through to May 13 at the cSPACE Marda Loop arts centre in southwest Calgary.

Brown is also organizing a charity gala in conjunction with the exhibit.

Happening on Saturday May 11 at cSPACE, the event is raising money for the Made by Momma organization, which helps Calgary families through several support programs.

Brown is hoping to continue showcasing a wide range of women in her Fabulous Over Forty project.

“Maybe next year I can get some women in their 80s and 90s,” Brown said. “That would be fantastic.”