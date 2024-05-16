Tornado warning issued for portion of southeastern Alberta near Hanna, Richdale, Youngestown

Send this page to someone via email

A tornado warning has been issued for an area of southeastern Alberta.

The warning was issued at 3:37 p.m. Thursday and is in effect for Special Area No. 2 & 3, near Hanna, Richdale and Youngestown.

As the storm system moves east, so too are the warnings from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Just after 4 p.m., the warning said doppler radar indicates two potential tornadoes — one near Youngstown and another near Togo Lake — and they are moving to the east at 40 km/h.

“Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible. Doppler radar indicates a potential tornado near Richdale and is moving to the east at 50 km/h,” read the warning.

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.

“Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.”

When a tornado warning is issued, people should immediately go inside to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.

Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building, the agency said.

“As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.”

Earlier Thursday, a tornado warning was issued near the community of Spondin. The warning was issued at 3:16 p.m. Thursday and was dropped by 3:30 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning remained in place as of 3:33 p.m. Thursday.

For the latest information on weather warnings and alerts, visit Environment and Climate Change Canada’s website.

