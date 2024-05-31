Menu

Crime

Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Calgary’s north

By Cam Green Global News
Posted May 31, 2024 6:32 pm
Calgary police at the scene of a reported shooting that has left a man in critical condition in hospital. View image in full screen
Calgary police at the scene of a reported shooting that has left a man in critical condition in hospital. Global News
A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the community of Thorncliffe on Friday afternoon.

Calgary police say at around 3 p.m. they were called to the 6000 block of Centre Street North for reports of a shooting.

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

