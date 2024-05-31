Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Students earn “rollercoasterology” degrees during amusement park field trip

By Cam Green Global News
Posted May 31, 2024 7:39 pm
1 min read
Hundreds of high school students ride a rollercoaster to learn about physics at Calaway Park, May 31 2024 View image in full screen
Hundreds of high school students ride a rollercoaster to learn about physics at Calaway Park. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It’s not often students get to spend a school day riding rollercoasters at an amusement park.

But it’s all in the name of science.

“We’re thrilled to marry the concept of an amusement park and education,” said Bob Williams, the general manager of Calaway Park.

Around 1,900 Calgary high school students were at the park on Friday for a physics and science day – a hands-on lesson featuring rollercoasters and other rides.

It’s a partnership between the park, located just west of Calgary, and the University of Calgary, that gives students a chance to earn a mini degree in “rollercoasterology.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“We wrote (a) curriculum on physics and science, workbooks, that students can use to mix science and physics and fun all in one day,” Williams said.

Story continues below advertisement
Calgary students on amusement park rides to learn more about science and physics. View image in full screen
Calgary students on amusement park rides at Calaway Park, as they learn more about science and physics. Global News
Trending Now

The booklet is filled with questions based on rides in the park, with students needing to use their skills in math, science and physics to get the answers.

“Our rollercoaster, the vortex rollercoaster, when you go up the chain and the chain releases you, you are gravity fed. There’s no engine driving the coaster. So, it’s all based on physics that is does the two loops where you go upside down and then come into the station where it brakes. That’s all gravity and that’s physics,” explained Williams.

“I feel that’s a real good way to show that the stuff that we learn in school is very applicable in everyday life,” said Zana, one of the students at the park.

The science and physics day at Calaway Park has been running for over 10 years.

Advertisement
More on Calgary
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices