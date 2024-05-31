Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Global News Calgary anchor wins coveted award for week-long series

By Krista Sylvester Global News
Posted May 31, 2024 8:43 pm
1 min read
Jayme Doll, Global News Calgary.
Jayme Doll, Global News Calgary. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Global News Calgary anchor and reporter Jayme Doll’s love for globetrotting and passion for journalism has earned her a prestigious international industry award.

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) announced the 14 international winners of the coveted Edward R. Murrow Awards and Doll’s weeklong series called Africa: Inside the Pearl was chosen in the “Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” category.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Doll travelled to Uganda with her family to write a compelling series of stories, highlighting the heartfelt tales of five people in that country defying all odds. You can watch it here. 

Global News Calgary editor Ian Brand worked his creative magic to put the series together.

Trending Now

“Jayme’s signature style of writing helped weave these heartfelt tales. I am so proud of Jayme, she worked tirelessly to put this series together and I know it’s been a true labour of love for her,” said Global News Calgary managing editor Jill Croteau. “It’s wonderful for her and Ian to be recognized.”

Story continues below advertisement

The regional award now advances on to the national competition in August.

More on Calgary
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices