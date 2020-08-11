Man in mid-20s dies after going missing in Squamish, B.C., lake

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his mid-20s has died in hospital after he went missing while hanging out with friends at Browning Lake near Squamish.

Police said they were called to the lake in Murrin Provincial Park around 6:40 p.m. on Monday after the man, who was in the water, slipped off a floatie and disappeared.

He was soon found following a frantic search, but could not be saved.

“I, unfortunately, have had to provide this ‘Adventuring Safely’ message in the Sea to Sky [region] far too many times,” said Sgt. Sascha Banks with Squamish RCMP. “I can only ask that you please, please be safe in our communities.”

The man’s name will not be released publicly, police said, and his family has been notified.

The death comes after a number of other water-related fatalities in B.C. this summer.

A 20-year-old man died July 29 after being rescued from Alta Lake in Whistler, while a 22-year-old football player drowned in Shuswap Lake on July 27.

Drownings have also been reported in Canoe Beach in Salmon Arm and Cultus Lake in the Fraser Valley.

On Father’s Day, a 46-year-old man in Kelowna died trying to rescue his daughter from a waterfall.

So far this month alone, an Edmonton man died after he was swept away in the Kootenay River after trying to rescue his dog, and a 33-year-old man from Alberta drowned when he went cliff jumping in Okanagan Lake.

A recent survey conducted by BC Hydro, which manages a number of recreation sites around the province, suggested an overconfidence in swimming abilities has contributed to an increase in drowning or near-drowning incidents in recent years.

-with files from Jon Azpiri